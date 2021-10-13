IT hiring slows as recovery may be stalling
October 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Janco reports that 2021 YTD job growth exceeds 2020 by 202,400 YTD. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.72 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US. The three-month moving average trend for the creation of IT Pros jobs has leveled off. On the bright side, for 13 months in a row there has been an increase in the number of jobs added to the IT job market. The hiring of IT Pros continues to be robust but measured. This is true across all industries but is focused more on those enterprises where employees are moving back to the in-office environment.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "An average of 13,000 IT jobs have been added to the IT job market each month of 2021. This number could be greater, but CIOs are having difficulty finding candidates who are qualified for positions that they need to fill. Much of the recruiting emphasis is on developers with experience in security/compliance and outward facing Internet based applications. That added to the issue of staff retention has recruiting and HR as top priorities for CIOs."
The CEO added, "Complications added due to vaccine mandates and mass terminations is having a significant impact on organizational cohesion. Development and support activities require a high degree of teamwork and if key employees do not return due to vaccine mandates, development activities will be delayed. Secession of WFH is also motivating a percentage of IT professionals to not return to their pre-Covid jobs." He also said, "We are starting to see salaries move up as organizations are trying to proactively reduce the attrition rates."
The full analysis can be found at https://www.e-janco.com/career/employmentdata.html
The CEO added, "We have just updated our IT Hiring Kit. It contains over 312 industry-standard job descriptions, the latest IT salary data, and our exclusive Interview Recruiting and Hiring guide. More information on the IT Hiring kit can be found on our website at https://e-janco.com/ithirepack.htm ". He added, "…we have created a System Analyst job class to our IT Professional Job Family Classification & Pay Grade system. Along with that and our most recent salary survey, we have created several templates for pay grades for the job family. These detailed job descriptions and pay grade templates will be added to the inventory of IT Job descriptions available in the IT Hiring Kit as they are developed."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including detailed IT Job Descriptions, IT Infrastructure, Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
Contact Information
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
Contact Us
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
Contact Us