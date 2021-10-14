La Quinta, CA Author Publishes Business Management Book
October 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsManagement Practices of Successful CEOs: Memoir of a Psychological Consultant to Management, a new book by James P. Armatas, Ph.D., has recently been published by Desert Haven Publishing Company.
"Readers seeking a look into the minds of a diverse group of CEOs should find this well-organized, candid memoir revealing and pertinent." -Kirkus Reviews
Over a fifty-year career as a psychological consultant to corporate management, James Armatas had long-term relationships with some of the most successful CEOs in America. Among their greatest achievements: the longevity of the companies they led.
With few exceptions, the companies are still in existence or have been successfully merged or sold at significant gain for their managers and stockholders. This memoir chronicles the performance of more than twenty-five CEOs and their companies, profiles the operational and management models critical to their success, and reveals the idiosyncratic accomplishments of these uniquely American CEOs.
Included are such names and companies as Harold Geneen (ITT), George Strichman (Colt Industries), Harold Hook (National Fidelity Life and General American Insurance), Del Dunmire (Growth Industries), Garry Drummond (Drummond Companies, Inc.), and Dave Noble (American Equity Investment Life).
It's a study of management and operational practices defined and refined during the unprecedented American business boom following World War Two.
About the Author
James P. Armatas has enjoyed a fifty-year career as a psychological consultant to a diverse group of successful CEO clients and their companies. Armatas also held positions in the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, as a visiting professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Kansas, and as the owner and CEO of Alvarado Manufacturing Company, Inc.
For more info and a free sample download of the book, visit the author's website: https://www.jamesarmatas.com/
Management Practices of Successful CEOs: Memoir of a Psychological Consultant to Management by James P. Armatas is available in eBook, hardcover, and paperback from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Chegg. May be ordered from your local bookstore, anywhere in America.
https://www.amazon.com/Management-Practices-Successful-CEOs-Psychological/dp/1734641401/
