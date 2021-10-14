Newport News, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBelieving in Faith, a new book by Ms. Marita Bassett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Believing in Faith tells about the pain and suffering Ms. Marita Bassett has been through and not letting it get the best of her. It's about never giving up. It is interesting because it is all true events. Being patient makes her relevant.
Marita's book is very unique; it talks about things that other people may have been through. She hopes that it gives someone hope not to give up and the understanding that things can turn around in your life. It won't be easy, but never give up.
About the Author
Ms. Marita Bassett is a people person who loves everyone. Her hobbies include writing, singing, working with people, being a good listener, and helping people she sees deal with things in their life.
Marita enjoys telling jokes to put a smile on a stranger's face and visiting her family and having family outings. She also helps out in churches and schools.
Believing in Faith is a 60 page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3114-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/believing-in-faith/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/believing-in-faith/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
