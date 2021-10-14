Collierville, TN Author Publishes Autobiography
October 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Acorn, a new book by Gwendolyn Thomas-Sudduth, has been released by RoseDog Books.
God's Acorn tells of the harshness of growing up in the 1960s South. How does one overcome the reality of an environment of welfare, illness, suicide, and death without becoming mentally ill? The book is a real-life illustration of author Gwendolyn Thomas-Sudduth's determination and will to survive in a jungle of chaos. God's Acorn shows how she overcame poverty, despite the statistics that show many welfare mothers remain receiving government stipends for life. Illness is pervasive in the welfare community due to a lack of medical services. Suicide and death typically follow those who do not have the support of family and friends during the struggle for a better life. Thomas-Sudduth takes you on an emotional roller coaster ride, running the gamut from devastating lows to exhilarating highs. Her book focuses on the influences that dominated her will to move forward despite the cards that had been dealt to her.
About the Author
Gwendolyn Thomas-Sudduth is a native of Memphis, Tennessee, and she and her husband Marvin have been happily married for seventeen years. She received her primary and secondary education in the Memphis City school system. Despite challenging personal obstacles, she was able to earn three degrees, including a master's, while working full time and being a single mother to her son. She is a retired business professional who has drawn on her life's experiences, both personal and professional, to bring you her story.
God's Acorn is a 58-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1017-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-acorn/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/gods-acorn/
