Napa's Bouchaine Vineyards, a beacon for the arts, hosts two classical music events this weekend
October 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News(October 15, 2021; Napa, Calif.)-A symphony of flavor and music awaits at Bouchaine Vineyards' "Music Coast to Coast" event taking place Oct. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. PST. The day will kick off with an in-person performance by Violinist Ray Chen and Pianist Julio Elizalde, in partnership with Festival Napa Valley. Bouchaine will then host a virtual performance by one of the world's preeminent classical music institutions, The Philadelphia Orchestra.
"These events are Bouchaine's latest in a long history of our commitment to the arts," said Bouchaine Winemaker and General Manager Chris Kajani. "Our partnership with Festival Napa Valley dates back to 2005 when Bouchaine's owners Tatiana and Gerret Copeland founded the Bouchaine Young Series which has presented over 50 of America's most talented young musicians."
From 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. PST in-person guests will experience an ethereal performance from Chen and Elizalde. Chen is the winner of the Queen Elisabeth (2009) and Yehudi Menuhin Competitions (2008) and is among the most compelling young violinists today. Elizalde tours internationally with world-renowned violinists Sarah Chang and Chen and has performed alongside conductors Itzhak Perlman, Teddy Abrams, and Anne Manson. The in-person performance is limited to 50 attendees and tickets are $40 per person. Email info@bouchaine.com to reserve a ticket.
"We are lucky that the Copelands have had a longstanding relationship with The Philadelphia Orchestra, which stems from Tatiana Copeland's great-uncle and famed composer and pianist, Sergei Rachmaninoff," said Bouchaine DTC Director Brian Allard. "This is one in a series of events we have hosted with The Philadelphia Orchestra and we hope to continue to partner on exceptional experiences of wine and music for years to come."
From 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. PST guests will gather virtually from around the country to experience a never-been-seen-before performance from The Philadelphia Orchestra, paired perfectly with Bouchaine wines. The event will be hosted by Kajani, Allard, and The Philadelphia Orchestra Concertmaster, David Kim. The following pairings will be featured:
The virtual live event is free to attend, but attendees can purchase a package of the wines paired with the musical performances for $175. Those interested can register for the event here and purchase the package here.
To learn more about The Philadelphia Orchestra visit: https://www.philorch.org/your-philorch/meet-your-orchestra/
About Bouchaine
Bouchaine was founded in 1981 by Gerret and Tatiana Copeland and is today one of the leading producers of sustainably farmed Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the Carneros AVA. The estate is comprised of 104 acres, including a state-of-the art winery and new hospitality center and culinary kitchen. The vineyards at Bouchaine are greatly influenced by the adjacent San Pablo Bay, where cool breezes and the daily influx of fog allow cool climate varieties to shine. The marine influence also helps to develop beautiful acidity in the fruit, resulting in wines with vivid energy and texture. Noted as the first "Fish Friendly Farming" certified vineyard in Napa Valley, the winery is also Napa Green land and winery certified.
For more information about Bouchaine Vineyards, please visit https://bouchaine.com/
Contact Information
Monique Geisen
Bouchaine
(310) 313-6374
Contact Us
Monique Geisen
Bouchaine
(310) 313-6374
Contact Us