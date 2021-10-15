Corporate Finance Associates Advises eGroup in its Strategic Investment by Evolute Capital and Hunt Technology Ventures
October 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDallas, TX – October 15, 2021 - Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a leading international investment banking firm, announced it has advised eGroup Holding Company, LLC on its strategic investment by Evolute Capital and Hunt Technology Ventures, the investment management arm of a large Dallas family office.
Founded in 1999 by Mike Carter, eGroup is a globally recognized cloud services provider that has completed thousands of data center modernization and cloud migration engagements. eGroup is sought for its IT Managed Services based on deep market expertise and a proven ability to execute. eGroup has seven Microsoft Gold competencies and works in partnership with premier vendors such Microsoft, Nutanix, Cisco, and Pure Storage. Over the years, eGroup has garnered a multitude of awards, such as Inc. Magazine's Best Workplace and Fastest Growing Private Companies.
Transaction Information
Evolute Capital and Hunt Technology Ventures invested in the company, alongside management, in a private transaction. The terms were not disclosed. Investment banker representation was provided by the Dallas office of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, led by Dan Vermeire and John Holland. When asked about the transaction, Mr. Vermeire commented, "We are very pleased to have supported this transaction of world-class companies."
About eGroup
With over 20 years of experience and a comprehensive cloud and data center solutions portfolio, eGroup delivers outstanding results for customers across the nation. eGroup takes pride in delivering white-glove service to all clients and is proud to showcase that in a Year-over-Year 100% Customer Satisfaction Score. By aligning client needs with exceptional solutions, services, and support, eGroup makes businesses more productive, efficient, and competitive.
About CFAW
Corporate Finance Associates is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia and Europe providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
About Evolute Capital, LLC
Evolute Capital is a middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with preeminent management teams with a strong desire to accelerate growth through the next several levels. Evolute has a focus on building a leading IT service platform to address the growing digital transformation and IT modernization needs of an evolving customer base.
About Hunt Technology Ventures, LP
Hunt Technology Ventures is the technology investment management arm of a large Dallas, Texas-based independent family with a focus on transforming the IT services sector, using its' vast financial and operations resources.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
(949) 305-6710
Contact Us
