Troup, TX Author Publishes Supernatural Romance Novel
October 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBloody Secrets, a new book by Hailey Hamilton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two teenagers, intertwined by destiny… and blood. Audrey is a popular girl haunted by her mother's secrets. Shawn is an outcast still grieving his mother's murder. Their destinies converge when Audrey begins to receive mysterious threats written in red. As the threats escalate and the two discover more about their family histories and their own selves, they must also contend with their high school lives - and the feelings growing between them. When one is revealed to be a vampire and the other a powerful witch, they will confront their family's legacies and an ancient evil that killed someone each of them loved.
The first book in Hailey Hamilton's Bloody Secrets series, this novel sets the stage for a romance that may be fated by the heroes' family lines - and for a far bigger battle against a greater foe.
About the Author
Hailey Hamilton is from a small town in Texas, the oldest of four children. Bloody Secrets began as a passion project during her sophomore year of high school. Now in school training for the health field, she has also put more focus on her writing in order to prepare Audrey and Shawn's story for publication.
Follow the author online:
https://twitter.com/heres_hailey
https://www.instagram.com/_hailey0_o/
Bloody Secrets is a 188-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7101-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bloody-secrets/
