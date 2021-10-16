Murfreesboro, TN Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
October 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeer: Book 1, a new book by Emapoe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sara is a seer. At night, she defusers with rue oil to aid her against the demons that pay her a visit. In the morning, she gets up and readies herself for an average workday. After deciding to be on the team to relocate to a new office, she joins the kind Antonio, clever and sweet David, friendly and quiet Erick…and the detestable John on a journey to the new location. John's unwanted advances towards Sara grow stronger as Antonio and David become more protective and concerned. Sara must find a way to keep the peace against the demons that threaten her at night…and the one who stalks her in the day.
About the Author
Emapoe has been a silkscreen printer for five years and was an over the road truck driver for two and a half years. She holds a degree in welding and has taken courses in mechanical engineering. She currently works in software sales and technical support for a tax software company.
Emapoe has one son and enjoys making pumpkin pies for her local firefighters on Thanksgiving.
Seer: Book 1 is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3395-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seer-book-1/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
