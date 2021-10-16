Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Graphic Novel
October 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRobo Gamma, a new book by Cam Fratus, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A robot finds himself in a simulation and finds his way out. In the real world, he discovers he was created by humans under the "Space Dropa" Corporation. Robo Gamma confronts his creator, causing more chaos along the way.
Filled with colorful and whacky characters, Robo Gamma is a humorous and action-packed story told in comic format with exciting illustrations and a powerful message of being your own person (or robot!).
About the Author
Fun-loving Cam Fratus only wishes for the best for all people. As a shy child, he found himself being most comfortable with the kids sitting alone, allowing him to form a new connection. He was more interested in learning about a single person than paying attention to a crowd of people. He hopes Robo Gamma can reach out to similar kids today who find themselves meeting and making new friends and with interests in comics and music.
Robo Gamma is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4157-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/robo-gamma/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/robo-gamma/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us