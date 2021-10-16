Norwalk, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
Acerca del Libro
Tito El Dientito, tiene muchos amigos en Mouthland, y ama las visitas del Senor Cepillo De Dientes, El Senor Pasta De Dientes, El Senor Hilo Dental y el guia consejero de ellos el Senor Dentista. Tito es siempre el primero en la linea para saludarlos cada vez que ellos viene a visitar. Pero cuando el nuevo amigo Cavidad llego a Mouthland el le dijo a Tito que el le tenia mucho miedo al Senor Cepillo De Dientes, al Senor Pasta De Dientes, al Senor Hilo Dental y al Senor Dentista. "Que va a hacer Tito"? su nuevo amigo pondra en riesgo las posibilidades de Tito para lograr entrar a La Tierra Encantada de Los Dientes? Tito El Dientito Exito, ha sido escrito para ayudar a los ninos a entender la importancia del cuidado dental y ensenarles que no hay ninguna razon para tenerle miedo a los dentistas. Los Dentistas estan aqui para ayudar!
About the Book
Tito the tooth has many friends in Mouthland, and he loves visits from Mr. Toothbrush, Mr. Toothpaste, Mr. Dental Floss, and their guidance counselor, Mr. Dentist. He is always first in line to see them whenever they come to visit. But, when a new friend, Cavity, comes to Mouthland, he tells Tito he's very scared of Mr. Toothbrush, Mr. Toothpaste, Mr. Dental Floss, and Mr. Dentist. What will Tito do? And will his new friend affect his chances of entering Tooth Fairyland? Tito the Tooth: Success was written to help children understand the importance of caring for their teeth and to teach them that the dentist is not scary. Dentists are here to help!
You can find the English version at
https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tito-the-tooth-success-hb-english/
Acerca de la Autora
Zully Pina, Nacio en la Republica Dominicana. Aunque proviene de una familia mixta adinerada, ella y su abuela Mama Rosa, no eran adineraradas. A muy temprana edad se enlisto en las filas policiales. Despues de haberse graduado en la universidad con el grado Ingles y American English Expressions, comenzo su carrera como Locutora de Noticias de Radio/Television, y renuncio a su posicion de Oficial de Policia. Mas adelante, comenzo a trabajar como Productora de Television. Despues que Mama Rosa sufrio varios derrames cerebrales y mejores condiciones de vida eran necesarias. Pina se mudo hacia los Estados Unidos, adquirio la ciudadania Norte Americana. Pina es una madre soltera, que tuvo que dejar atras a su Mama Rosa y a su Hijo Diego. Tito El Dientito: Exito es su primer libro, y hay muchos otros mas en los cuales ella esta trabajando. La Inspiracion de Zully Pina para escribir este libro, vino cuando ella trabajaba como Gerente de Mercadeo en una Clinica Dental. Mientras hacia Investigaciones de Mercadeo, encontro que la mayoria de los ninos de una manera u otra le tenian miedo a los Dentistas, y no muy fanaticos acerca del uso de los equipos de higiene dental (cepillos de dientes, pasta de dientes, hilo dental). Esto le dio la Idea a Pina de crear un personage al cual los ninos amen y se puedan identificar con el. Como resultado tenemos Tito El Dientito: Exito.
About the Author
Zully Pina was born in the Dominican Republic, and although born into a mixed-wealth family, she and her grandmother, Mama Rosa, were not wealthy. At an early age, she became a police officer. After graduating college with a degree in English language and American English expressions, she became a news anchor radio broadcaster and resigned from her police officer position. Later, she started working as a TV producer. After Mama Rosa had a few brain strokes and better conditions were needed, Pina moved to the USA and became a citizen. Pina is a single mother, and had to leave her Mama Rosa and her son, Diego. Tito the Tooth: Success is her first book, and she has many more in the works. Pina's inspiration to write this book came when she was working as a marketing manager for a dental practice. While doing the marketing research, she found that most of the children in one way or another were scared of the dentist and not too crazy about using the tooth cleaning tools (toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss). Then it occurred to Pina to create a character that children love and identify with. As a result, we have Tito the Tooth: Success.
Tito El Dientito: Exito!!! is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (English hardback $23.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2263-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
