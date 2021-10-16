Timonium, MD Painter Publishes Art Technique Book
October 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStart Painting Watercolors, a new book by James Drake Iams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
James Drake Iams has been painting scenic regional scenes of Maryland and the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay since he came to Maryland to teach in Baltimore County in 1950. Mr. Iams has sailed the bay and its tributaries for five decades and thus paints his subjects with the knowledge of a sailor and the skill of a watercolorist.
In addition to articles in art magazines, his published works consists of a number of prints of his paintings and two books, Bay Side Impressions, published by Tide Water Press, and Painting the Eastern Shore, published by John's Hopkins Press.
He is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, and Baltimore Watercolor Society.
Start Painting Watercolors is a 50-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1351-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/# or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/start-painting-watercolors/
