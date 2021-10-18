ESC Showcasing Laboratory Airflow Controls, HEPA Fan Filter Modules & Integration Solutions at SLCan 2021 Virtual Conference
October 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health News[Toronto, ON] – The thought-leaders and industry innovators that are responsible for Canada's most sustainable labs will exchange ideas this week at the SLCan 2021 Virtual Conference. The team from Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is excited to be a 2021 sponsor and will be engaging with participants throughout the show.
The event will take place online from October 18th to 20th, 2021 and will feature an excellent technical program, with three keynotes and panel discussions, as well as 9 streams of concurrent presentations.
"As Accutrol Canada Representatives, with a focus in Ontario, we're looking forward to talking about these award-winning, innovative airflow solutions for laboratory environments. Ask us how they can ensure airflow and cost reductions." said Sudharshan Nandakumar, Critical Environments Project Design Solutions at ESC.
"Research laboratories are typically one of the highest users of energy. Accutrol airflow technologies deliver the highest standard of quality, safety and energy efficiency to research laboratories."
This year's SLCAN event gives participants a chance to meet the panel discussion speakers:
The SLCan webinars are free for members only. To register, click here.
"When building and designing a lab or critical environment, most designers and contractors cannot assess the full scope of your facilities and processes. They don't have the skills or expertise required to integrate all of the pieces," said Aaron Styles, Chief Responsible Officer (CEO) of ESC.
"At ESC, our Team of Teams and our proprietary Enhanced Conceptual Design (ECD) process ensure that you don't have to purchase an incomplete solution. We have the experts to ensure that your facilities are efficient, compliant, and sustainable."
ESC will be available during the SLCAN 2021 show to showcase their industry-proven smartHEPA Fan Filter Modules, as well as the ALUMA1 Modular & Flexible Cleanroom System. SmartHEPA fans can be installed with as little as 2" of free space above your cleanroom unit and use 99.995% HEPA Filters. They can be One Piece, Roomside Replaceable or Reverse Flow. Meanwhile, ALUMA1 products are built to meet the design and regulatory requirements of any design authority such as ISO, or regulatory agency for GMP, such as US FDA, Health Canada and the EU. These solutions are already helping ECS' clients maintain their regulatory compliance, control their operating costs, and improve their overall efficiency in demanding industries.
-30-
About Sustainable Labs Canada
Sustainable Labs Canada is a volunteer organization of Canadians interested in ensuring that we have sustainable labs in our communities. Our group includes members from the public and private sectors with representation from academic, hospital and national labs; facility representatives; sustainability experts; design teams; and product specialists. We are interested in collaborating and sharing knowledge and expertise on everything from new technologies to planning principles to operational solutions that will make our laboratories some of the most sustainable environments possible.
We want to use as many different vehicles of communication as possible including our website, blog, webinars, local presentations and larger regional and national conferences. Of course, we can only do this with the support of members and sponsors.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us