Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Poetry

October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor Her, a new book by Darian L. Staufer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For Her is a collection of poetry about a love like no other that burns out. It begins with the story of love based on a flame and freedom and ends in a similar way portraying the negative side of losing someone. Part Two of the book recreates the love poems in Part One in a way that illustrates the break up. First love shapes a person in a way no other relationship ever will. This book will be familiar and relevant to anyone who has ever experienced love and heartbreak.
About the Author
Darian L. Staufer enjoys reading, writing, hiking, and photography.
For Her is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7292-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/for-her/
