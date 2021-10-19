Marketing Pro Series Announces Complimentary Offer for Online Marketing Course Designed to Support B2B Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs for National Business Women's Week
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, October 19, 2021-Marketing Pro Series, an online marketing courses and one-on-one coaching program from Launch Marketing, has announced a limited time offer for free online marketing courses in honor of National Business Women's Week, celebrated the third full week of October.
National Business Women's Week is dedicated to celebrating women in the workforce, especially those in leadership roles. This national observance encourages women to come together to celebrate and reflect on workplace accomplishments, recognize individuals and businesses that are driving change and launch discussions that can promote ongoing empowerment.
As a female-founded and run business, Marketing Pro Series (MPS) is committed to helping fellow women business owners and leaders accelerate their business growth and success through effective marketing. For National Business Women's Week, MPS will offer access to their online marketing courses, designed to support B2B small businesses and entrepreneurs, to women business owners and leaders for free.
Essential package on-demand B2B marketing courses that are part of this promotion include:
Content Marketing Course: Build a Breakthrough Content Strategy and Plan - This 6-session course guides participants through the creation of a custom content strategy tailored to their business and helps them develop a ready-to-execute plan designed to drive interest and increase sales funnel leads.
"Marketing Pro Series is dedicated to supporting women businesses owners and leaders by providing them with proven strategies, customized plans and hands-on business resources to help them elevate their marketing efforts," Marketing Pro Series CEO and Founder Christa Tuttle mentioned. "This extremely rare offer gives women in business free access to our highly impactful marketing courses filled with practical quick-start steps, exercises and templates proven to help businesses drive more leads and boost success."
Take advantage of free online marketing courses from Marketing Pro Series. This limited time special offer is available for Essential Package courses and is valid this week only, through 10.24.21. Courses must be completed by 12.31.21.
About Marketing Pro Series
Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness-at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online marketing courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
