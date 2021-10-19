Kennewick, WA Author Publishes Novel of Jesus
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForty Days, 40 Nights, a new book by Myron Bishop, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Forty Days, 40 Nights recounts the journey that took place after Jesus of Nazareth was resurrected from the grave to his final ascent into Heaven. This book is based on the folklore and mythology that surrounds this specific time. Where did he go and what did he do in these 40 days? These tales strive to answer the unknown, and will invite each reader to consider the possibilities of the lost time between his resurrection and ascension to Heaven.
About the Author
After a long career of traveling the world and interacting with people from all across the globe, Myron Bishop retired from his government service. He is a proud, lifetime member of the VFW with an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army.
Forty Days, 40 Nights is a 118-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4357-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forty-days-40-nights/
