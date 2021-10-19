La Puente, CA Author Publishes Mobster Book
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreenlight: California Prisons, a new book by Tony "Bandit" Alvarado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Greenlight: California Prisons is based on crimes, murders, and ordered hits by mobsters in the 1990s. Tony "Bandit" Alvarado became a full-fledged "Lowco" of the Lowell Street Gang in 1990 by putting in work, pushing weight, early initiation, being a regulator and an enforcer, showing loyalty within his crew, and using criminal behavior toward his enemies to gain respect. This story is based on those events.
About the Author
Tony "Bandit" Alvarado is father of four children and is also a grandfather. He loves sports and the team he loves is the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoys math, plays chess, and enjoys spending time with family and friends. He enjoys traveling and must admit he especially loves Vegas.
Tony's message is to simply share his thoughts and hopefully help someone who is living a hard life. Life is "ruff," as the dog days…but don't give up. Stay focused and talk about your issues. There is someone that is willing to help.
Greenlight: California Prisons is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1169-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/greenlight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/greenlight-california-prisons/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us