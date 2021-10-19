Fewer IT functions meet defined Service Level Agreements Janco study finds
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Janco IT Service Management study finds that many IT operations are not meeting service levels needed by users. To counter this Janco has just released its ITSM Template to help CIOs to revisit Service Level Agreements (SLA) as the back to the office takes hold.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "Comparing results of our 2021 ITSM and related SLAs survey with the 2019 survey, we found that IT Service Management and Service Oriented Architecture has been adversely impacted. In the past several months, users contacting service center and help desks only to find excessively long wait times to talk to an agent. A task as simple as making a change to a reservation often results in a response that 'due to increased demand wait times are longer than normal' and they ask the user to go to a website. Many sites are difficult to navigate and the virtual agent is not able to address the user's needs."
The CEO added, "Our survey was on the company side and all but two (2) of eleven (11) KPI metrics went down. The percentages were not major, but when we talked users, we noted a marked increase in dissatisfaction with service and support. We concluded that the Service Level Agreement process needs to be revisited with ITSM and SOA as a priority."
The study found:
On the bright side, more Business Units were aware of tools available, and more organizations had recently defined SLAs by their business units.
Mr. Janulaitis said, "We have update our ITSM – SOA template to reflect the findings of the study, added materials to address WFH, and include eight (8) detail job descriptions to support the creation of SLAs with KPI Metrics that are meaningful in the post pandemic environment."
