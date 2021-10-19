Auburn, NY Author Publishes Collection of Plays
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHOPE FAITH LOVE, a new book by Sharon L. Hann, has been released by RoseDog Books.
HOPE FAITH LOVE is a collection of plays, each with a lesson to be learned. They are meant to encourage the reader to think about their relationship with God, where their priorities are. These plays were written to help anyone realize no matter what they are facing, there is always an answer and a place to go for guidance and comfort.
Author Sharon Hann uses her own experiences as the inspiration behind these plays and would like readers to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
About the Author
People say Sharon L. Hann is a very giving person. She loves to do crafts and is always making things for others. She loves to help people who are in need and is happiest when doing so. Hann loves the Lord and is doing all in her power to serve him each day.
HOPE FAITH LOVE is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1051-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hope-faith-love/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/hope-faith-love/
