Douglas, WY Author Publishes Novel
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Long Road to Tahoe, a new book by Richard Paul Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Long Road to Tahoe is a gripping adventure story following Vic Tyler on his hunt for gold in the Sawtooth Mountains of Idaho. Along the way, Vic meets Big John, a hard rock miner, and together they travel through the mountains drinking, getting into trouble, and looking for gold. They fend off bears and wrestle with mountain lions, but will they find any gold?
About the Author
Richard Paul Davis is an oil and gas land man working in the Powder River Basin Central Wyoming. He spent fourteen years at Lake Tahoe working as an Art Director for a magazine. He played music with a bluegrass band. After playing music professionally for 38 years, he is a pretty fair hand with a blues harmonica. He lives in the country outside of Douglas, Wyoming with his wife Jody and his step daughter, Dakota.
The Long Road to Tahoe is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4131-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-long-road-to-tahoe/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
