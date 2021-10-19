ESC Showcasing Industry 4.0 Cleanroom Wall Systems & HEPA Fan Filter Modules at INTERPHEX 2021 NYC
October 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health News[New York, NY] – The International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX 2021) is back after 2 years and will take place at New York City's Javits Center from October 19th to the 21st.
One of the event's cleanroom manufacturer exhibitors will be Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC), who will be showcasing their smartHEPA HEPA Fan Filter Modules, smartCRITICAL display units, as well as the ALUMA1 Modular & Flexible Cleanroom System.
"Our industry-proven smartHEPA and ALUMA1 solutions are already helping our clients in demanding industries maintain their regulatory compliance, while reducing operating costs and improving efficiency," said Aaron Styles, Chief Responsible Officer (CEO) of ESC.
"These solutions will be on display at INTERPHEX, and we're looking forward to talking to people in the industry about their cleanrooms and critical environments."
SmartHEPA fans can be installed with as little as 2" of free space above your cleanroom unit. At the same time, full performance can be achieved in a limited interstitial space of only 18", with airflow rates up to 750 cfm, despite the space limitations. They also use 99.995% HEPA Filters, and can be One Piece, Roomside Replaceable or Reverse Flow.
At the same time, ALUMA1 products are built with cleanability and compliance in mind. The wall and ceiling system's exposed aluminum components are powder coated for a finish that is impervious to cleaning and disinfecting agents. The technology has been developed to meet all the cleanroom design and regulatory requirements of any design authority such as ISO, or regulatory agency for GMP, such as US FDA, Health Canada and the EU.
"Of course, it goes well beyond the products we offer. When we built our team at ESC, we wanted to build a Team of Teams that could give our clients access to more. More specialists and more solutions," said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
"Our proprietary Enhanced Conceptual Design (ECD) process also allows us to look at a project from every possible angle and ask the questions that lead to better outcomes. This process has been the difference-maker for our clients in everything from pharmaceuticals, to demanding high-end agriculture, to batteries for electric cars."
Anyone looking to learn more about the latest innovations in modern cleanrooms is invited to come to see ESC at booth 1541.
ABOUT INTERPHEX
For 42 years, INTERPHEX has proven to be the place to find all of the State-of-the-Art Solutions you need to Cost Effectively Develop and Manufacture Quality Products. INTERPHEX is the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event to "Experience Science through Commercialization."
Based in New York, INTERPHEX brings over 10,000 global industry professionals and 625+ leading suppliers together to "Learn It, Experience It, Procure It" through a combination of no-cost technical conference, exhibits, demonstrations and networking events to leverage quality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in today's global market.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
