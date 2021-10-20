Waverly, NE Farmer Publishes Children's Book
October 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Year on the Farm, a new book by Paula Peterson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Did you know an acre of wheat can produce more than 1,500 loaves of bread? Did you know that an adult cow can drink twelve to fourteen gallons of water per day when it is cold? Do you know when lambs are born? Do you know when to harvest wheat?
About the Author
Nebraska farmer, Paula Peterson, wants to share what a typical year on the farm is like. Farming today is similar in many ways to how past generations have farmed but continues to grow and change as needs do. She has been farming with her husband for almost thirty-five years. They have raised their daughters on their family farm, and now their grandchildren are helping out on the farm too. Follow along month by month to see what is happening on the farm. Each month not only shows the changing of the seasons on the farm but each event, like lambing, calving, planting, and the harvest. Peterson loves getting an opportunity to share their farm whenever possible. She is involved in many farm organizations that provide awareness to agriculture to anyone who wants to learn more and hold educational events in many classrooms around Nebraska. Farming isn't just a job for the Petersons, it is a way of life.
A Year on the Farm is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4489-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-year-on-the-farm/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-year-on-the-farm/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us