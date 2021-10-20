Kerrville, TX Author Publishes Texas History Book
October 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTexas Tales and Tall Ships, Vol. 1, a new book by Malcom Lee Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Texas Tales & Tall Ships is a well-documented book on the history of the region of the United States now known as Texas, covering the time period from 1528 when Cabeza de Vaca arrived, to the end of World War II in 1945.
This well-referenced and educational look into the past is an important work for understanding the history of Texas and how it has evolved into the Lone Star State.
About the Author
Malcom Lee Johnson was born in Midland, Texas in 1940. He grew up in Corpus Christi and attended Corpus Christi College Academy and Del Mar College. In 1960 he joined the Confederate High Command (Civil War Centennial). In 1961 he was employed by Humble Oil Co., and later by Tenneco Oil Co., making lease maps, sub-surface maps, cross-sections, and isopach maps. Also in 1961 he joined the Texas Archeological Society for the next twenty-five years. Malcom served in the US Army, mechanized infantry (1963-1965). In 1969 he helped found, and served as the First President of the Coastal Bend Archeological Society at Corpus Christi. In 1970 he moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where he joined the Gillespie County Historical Society and served as President, and also joined the Fredericksburg Rockhounds, serving several stints as President. In 1970 he became a Charter Member of the South Texas Archeological Association, and served as Vice President and President. In 1978 he joined the Sons of Confederate Veterans. By 1985 he had become a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. Additionally, he became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution in 1988. In 1995, Texas Governor George W. Bush presented Malcom with a certificate naming him as an Admiral of the Texas Navy. Then he became a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, "Colonel-Black Powder Brigade" in 2000. In 2021 he is presently a Life Member and Admiral in the Texas Navy Association.
Johnson is married and they have two children, Christopher Mark and Katherine Ann. He and his wife Ann enjoy historical reenactments and period-correct camping and rendezvous.
Texas Tales and Tall Ships, Vol. 1 is a 554-page hardback with a retail price of $88.00 (eBook $75.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3486-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/texas-tales-and-tall-ships-vol-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/texas-tales-and-tall-ships-vol-1/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
