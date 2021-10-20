East Atlantic Beach, NY Gastroenterologist Publishes Family Memoir
October 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn American Family Tale, a new book by Scott Tenner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. An American Family Tale follows the life and loves of Dr. Scott Tenner as he navigates career shills, several marriages, family dynamics, and finding and fighting for the true love of his life.
About the Author
Scott Tenner, author, father and loving husband, has been involved in patient care and medical/scientific education for more than forty years. He serves as Director of Brooklyn Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Associates and Director, the Greater New York Endoscopy Surgical Center. He also serves as a Professor of Medicine at the State University of New York. Dr. Tenner received his Doctorate in Medicine, Masters in Cell Biology, and Masters in Public Health at The George Washington University, Washington, DC. He completed his training in Gastroenterology and Endoscopy at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Board certified in both Medicine and Gastroenterology, he has served as Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Maimonides Medical Center, President of the New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and as a New York Governor for the American College of Gastroenterology. Dr. Tenner served eight years on the Board of Trustees for the American College of Gastroenterology assisting in the development of clinical guidelines. Despite a busy practice, Dr. Tenner has authored more than 200 abstracts, papers, chapters, and books. Actively involved with medical education, Dr. Tenner has served as Program Director, training dozens of Physicians and Gastroenterologists. Raising, supporting, and loving six children, Dr. Tenner lives by the ocean in New York with his loving wife, Elina.
An American Family Tale is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7042-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-american-family-tale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-american-family-tale/
