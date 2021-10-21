Seattle, WA Author Publishes Conservative Political Book
October 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmong the Last (?) Conservative Voices, a new book by Richard Dillon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Among the Last (?) Conservative Voices is the story of one man's education and experiences of a conservative in the modern world.
Covering the adverse experiences and challenges met and the problems running rampant today, the message rings clear: Hope springs eternal if one plugs on…
Among the Last (?) Conservative Voices is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4165-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/among-the-last-conservative-voices/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
