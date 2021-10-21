Newark, NJ Author Publishes NYC Pandemic Photography Book
October 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhost Town: New York City: Pandemic COVID-19, a new book by Eric Guttelewitz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ghost Town: New York City: Pandemic COVID-19 is a story once in a lifetime and will be in the history books.
For eighteen days, Eric Guttelewitz travelled into Manhattan, NYC, the epicenter of the coronavirus in spring of 2020 to photograph the city in lockdown. In 147 photographs, only a handful of people are walking in New York City, though in a typical work day, over three million people walk in the street of Manhattan.
Each photograph tells a story and gives a message that something is going on; things are not right in the greatest city in the world.
Ghost Town: New York City: Pandemic COVID-19 is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $59.00 (eBook $54.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4016-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ghost-town-new-york-city-pandemic-covid-19/
