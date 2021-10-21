Hampton, NH Author Publishes Collection of Poems
October 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Poetry, a new book by Margaux Whiting, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Though she'd never sought to write poetry, this collection came from Margaux Whiting working out feelings and emotions she was experiencing. As she took an interest in her poetry, she began to write more and more about life, which helped her understand elements of her life. Though she knew poetry was unique to everyone, and not all people would understand the feelings related to each poem, she wants to show readers a way to have a different perception of life.
About the Author
Margaux Whiting grew up in the French part of Switzerland to a French mother and an American father. Though she learned both languages as a child, her schoolwork was done in French. Having studied French literature for three years and, this year, earned a bachelor's degree in English, she will pursue her master's degree in English education to become a teacher. All of her studies since the end of high school have been done through homeschooling due to health issues she has struggled with.
Whiting always loved reading and writing. As a young teenager she started a book club for children, and she was never seen without a book in her hand. As she grew up, her interest in reading transformed into an interest in writing. She would spend a lot of time making up stories and trying to develop them. Throughout the years, this author has wanted to be a number of things: a veterinarian, a psychologist, a journalist, a teacher, and a model. Even if she knew some of her dreams were nearly impossible, she never gave up and always stuck by her motto: "Live life and fight for your dreams. It isn't the destination but the journey that gives satisfaction."
Collection of Poetry is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4698-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collection-of-poetry-by-margaux-whiting/or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/collection-of-poetry-whiting/
