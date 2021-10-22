Concord, CA Author Publishes Grammar Textbook for Teachers
October 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Grammar Book for Teachers, a new book by Sedique Popal, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This textbook introduces those features of English grammar that are significant to ESL/EFL teachers. It prepares English/ESL teachers to teach grammar confidently and to answer questions concerning grammar rules with clarity. The book features:
About the Author
Sedique Popal has been a professor of Applied Linguistics, Education, English/ESL/EFL (Teacher Trainer and Consultant) since 1980. He holds degrees in English, TESL, Education, and Linguistics and has taught English and trained teachers in six different countries. He has been a featured presenter within the following national and global organizations: TESOL, CATESOL, NABE, and CABE. He has also been recognized for his focused research in the areas of bilingual education and code-switching and code-mixing. In addition to being an Honored Instructor at University of California, Berkeley, Popal was also awarded the Outstanding Educator Award at the University of San Francisco (USF) and Teacher of the Year Award at the College of Alameda.
A Grammar Book for Teachers is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-715-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-grammar-book-for-teachers/
