Quickly Turn Photos and Videos into a Custom Movie with new iOS App My Wow
October 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFor every life moment such as a camping trip, wedding, and so forth, people capture hundreds of photos and videos with their phones. The challenge comes later – sorting, selecting, and sharing that huge mass of media. A new iPhone app called My Wow Memories promises to harness and organize all those individual pics and videos into one easy-to-share custom movie – all in less than 5 minutes and without any video editing experience or additional software. The app is free to use as a full-feature demo version, with watermarks on the final output.
My Wow Memories is the only mobile movie editing app designed specifically with easy sharing and social media in mind. The app has two modes, "Wow Me" and "Wow Us." With Wow Me, users can create a highlight reel from their own saved media and instantly share their new movie. Operating in Wow Us mode allows each individual on a group trip to select and share their media to the group via the cloud or local network so everyone else on the trip can download and quickly create highlight reels.
To start, users select the start and end period and who to invite. My Wow Memories will pull videos and pictures from the user's camera roll to create the first cut. Users can select the soundtrack from a pre-existing library of music or import their own tunes. The app automatically creates a movie that you can save and share in just seconds.
"The amount of video and photos a person takes during a trip can be so overwhelming," said My Wow Memories CEO Trey Heyward. "But with My Wow, you can efficiently organize all of it and make a cool, professional-looking video in just minutes. All your memories can be easily shared with friends and family, and best of all – shared events can effortlessly be turned into shared video reels to enjoy for years to come. No other app on the market makes it as quick and easy."
See how fast memories can become movies with My Wow – available only at the App Store for iOS or from https://mywowmemories.com.
