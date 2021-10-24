Fantasy Sports Competitions Return to the Basics with Fun New App, Bounty Sports
October 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFantasy sports competitions have become the equivalent of Wall Street trading, where algorithms and advanced number crunching run roughshod over the casual sports fan who simply thinks their team is going to win and wants to get in on the action. That old fashioned idea of just picking the winning team is the whole foundation for the new app, Bounty Sports, which has simplified the fantasy sports system to its basic win/lose proposition while also promising real cash payouts. Instead of individual players, users pick the winning teams, so there's no longer a need to obsessively follow every trade and stat to win, and they can do it any night they want rather than over a season-long commitment.
With a wide array of sports to choose from – everything from baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, even MMA bouts - Bounty has something for everyone.Signup takes only minutes for new users to complete so fans can immediately start making their picks for that night's games in their favorite sport. With low stakes competitions, users can play on more sports every day. The scoring system is simplified as well – just pick the winning team and earn one point if it was the favorite and more if it was the underdog. Bounty Sports collects a low 10% hosting fee, and players can cash out their winnings at any time.
"Traditional fantasy sports platforms are broken," said Bounty Sports co-founder Jess Hodgson. "They have evolved from a fun game with friends to a place where a few experts consistently win at the expense of average fans. Bounty Sports is looking to fix that. We want to provide a fun and entertaining gaming experience where average sports fans have a chance to win every night."
With low entry fees and simple rules, Bounty Sports has made it possible for beginners to get in on the fun, and even branch out into sports they're unfamiliar with. Fantasy sports can finally be about fun instead of arcane and confusing mathematical formulas.
Sports fans of all levels are encouraged to download Bounty Sports exclusively for iOS on the App Store or visit https://bountysports.com. They are offering a FREE $5 signup bonus for all new players, no deposit necessary.
Contact Information
Mark Broxterman
Bounty Sports
Contact Us
Mark Broxterman
Bounty Sports
Contact Us