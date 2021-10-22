O'Fallon, MO Author Publishes Self-Improvement Memoir
October 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding My Way: Positivity Through Adversity, a new book by Nick Porter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It took a devastating disease to open Nick Porter's eyes to how he was living. Now, he wants to help others improve their lives, too. While Porter admits he still has a lot to learn, his tips can help readers cope with things that are out of their control.
In Finding My Way, Porter recounts his life, from his unique early experiences to his Stage IV cancer diagnosis in 2017. Funny, insightful, and touching, his book proves that life is much more than just waking up, working, and going through the motions.
About the Author
Nick Porter has a wife of twenty-one years and four children. His special interest was raising money and awareness for cancer research, especially for the charity PEDAL THE CAUSE.
For three years, Nick Porter was the President of the local Junior Football program in the Fort Zumwalt School District in O'Fallon, Missouri. He was also an avid golfer and loved watching all sports.
Nick Porter has recently passed but his words and mission to spread positivity live on with Finding My Way.
Finding My Way: Positivity Through Adversity is an 82-page hardback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4340-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-my-way/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-my-way-positivity-through-adversity/
