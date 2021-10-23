Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Novel of World War II
When James Gibson decided to volunteer during World War II, he had no idea the danger and adventure that awaited him. It wasn't long after he started flying as a pilot aboard a B-17 Bomber in the turbulent, bomb-ridden skies of Europe that James came to see firsthand just how brutal war could be. Torn between duty and his longing for a quiet life back home with his sweetheart, James will have to come to terms with what it means to be a war hero and sacrifice everything for the greater good.
About the Author
Michael Edwards is a deputy sheriff from New Mexico with a long-lasting respect for his grandfather, David C. Edwards, and all the veterans who fought bravely in World War II. Though he never got the chance to meet his grandfather, his bravery as a gunner aboard a B-26 Bomber in World War II is what inspired Edwards to write this creative homage to his grandfather and all the self-sacrificing heroes of World War II.
A Life Worth Dying For is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1150-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-life-worth-dying-for/
