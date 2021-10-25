Brotech to Contribute to Expert Panel for OCNI's ATP Webinar - Electronic QA Processes
October 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Barrie, ON] - As a proud member of The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI), Brotech Precision CNC will be a part of an expert panel at OCNI's ATP Webinar: Electronic QA Processes.
The OCNI Advanced Technologies and Process Council (ATP) is sponsoring this webinar as part of an "ATP Webinar Series" that will inform OCNI members about the applications of new technologies to improve efficiency, ensure quality, and reduce costs across the nuclear supply chain.
"This is obviously a very important topic, and we're honoured that OCNI asked us to be a part of this panel. We're really looking forward to sharing ideas with like-minded people from the industry, said Jerome Horowitz, President of Brotech Precision CNC Inc.
As one of the leading precision CNC machining and assembly companies in Ontario, Brotech has multiple partners and clients in the nuclear sector, with 25 years of experience as a machining partner to Tier 1 and Tier 2 nuclear companies. Most notably, this includes a partnership with Bruce Power for the exclusive manufacture of Shield Plug Assemblies over the six-unit MCR life extension project.
"This is a very exciting time in the nuclear sector. Given the global energy shortages, nuclear is proving itself to be low cost and clean. Automating processes will help continue to manage costs in the industry" said Horowitz. Brotech is doing some very exciting things to streamline its own operations. By leveraging Microsoft Power Automate, they have been able to reduce time spent on a number of wasteful and paper-heavy tasks.
"I am really excited about what we have done and what we plan to do. We don't want this to be our proprietary secret. We feel that this can help firms across the nuclear sector and we are more than happy to discuss it with anyone that wants to learn more.
Click here to join OCNI, Brotech and the other panel experts from Nuvia Canada and ANRIC Enterprises Inc., on October 25, 2021, at 10:00 – 11:00 am EDT to discuss the importance of Electronic QA in the nuclear industry.
About Brotech Precision CNC Inc.
Brotech has built its reputation by delivering ultra-high precision CNC machining and assembly to life-critical industries. The company is focused on adding value to a small number of strategic long-term partners and helping supply chain managers reduce risk. They also have a special history of saying "Yes we can" after their clients have been disappointed by other partners.
Brotech employs high-tech CNC machines, software, and robotics to achieve its goals and manufactures to AS9100 and CSA299.3. Brotech is also registered in Canada's Controlled Goods Program and licensed for firearms production.
They have a proven history of tackling the most challenging projects in industries such as nuclear/wind, oil & gas, aerospace, defence, and medical.
About ONCI
Formally known as the Organization of CANDU Industries, the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) was incorporated in 1979 by several privately owned Canadian manufacturers and engineering consultants.
Its purpose was to promote companies in the Canadian private sector engaged in the supply of goods and services for CANDU and LWR nuclear power plants in domestic and export markets. In doing so, it provided a focal point for industrial collaboration on matters that are of vital importance to its members.
OCNI is an association of more than 200 leading suppliers of the nuclear industry in Canada and the international marketplace. OCNI member companies employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized people in Canada.
