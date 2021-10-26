Feeding Hills, MA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolf Streak Beta: Awareness, a new book by M.G. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Imagine a solar system with culture where everyone is neutral, non-racial, and non-ethic. M.G. Brown takes you to a non-earthly world described in the first of his saga, Wolf Streak Beta. With many sci-fi characteristics, Brown's story telling full adventure, excitement, and unexpected turmoil that will have you on the edge of your seat. Following relationships, changing loyalties, and the lessons of friendship, you will learn that crisis is not simple, and resolution is less so!
Wolf Streak Beta: Awareness is a 584-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1542-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wolf-streak-beta-awareness/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us