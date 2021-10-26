Marion, OH Author Publishes Novel of Suspense
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Advance of Darkness, a new book by Blue Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Officer Trinity is on a mission: she needs to find and detain the serial killer running a rampage in her city. As her desperation heightens, so does her level of vulnerability. Trinity becomes more dependent on someone who has reemerged from her past, and though she struggles to keep a grasp on reality, the truth she comes to is much more difficult to bear than she could ever have believed.
A serial killer keeping a promise, guided by a haunting shadow, with his own altered version of reality. His mask is keeping him from anyone who may be able to see him for who he really is and is hindering on the possibility of obtaining the help his mind needs to heal from the trauma he has to come to terms with.
Both characters struggle with their own darkness, and fight to keep what light they have left. In the end, what will become of the serial killer? Will they become a victim of the Night as well? Will Officer Trinity be able to bear the load that comes with knowing the truth, or will it take her to the edge?
The Advance of Darkness is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4037-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-advance-of-darkness/
