Canyon Country, CA Author Publishes Apocalypse Novel
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Lurks in the Shadows, a new book by S. C. Shannon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The end of the world has come, and Grace has a front-row seat. Her suburban life has been replaced by a daily struggle to survive. Just as she and her family begin to adjust to their new life, another threat emerges. One even more terrifying than the end of the world.
Skillfully woven and brilliantly paced, What Lurks in the Shadows is a thrilling account of a modern apocalypse and the reality of what it would truly take to survive.
About the Author
S.C. Shannon has worked in law enforcement for over a decade. She grew up in Southern California in a close-knit family. She graduated with a bachelor's in criminal justice and went on to obtain her master's in forensic psychology. S.C. Shannon remains in California, where she continues to serve her community and write.
Find more information about the book and author on Instagram at s.c.shannon
What Lurks in the Shadows is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7004-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-lurks-in-the-shadows-a-novel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-lurks-in-the-shadows/
