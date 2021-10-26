Potomac, MD Author Publishes Q&A Memoir of His Childhood
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Q&A with a PK: Growing up as a Preacher's Kid, a new book by Jonathan D. Weinberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Did you have to go to Temple every Friday night? Does your dad ever get a day off? Did your dad like being a Rabbi? In Q&A with a PK: Growing up as a Preacher's Kid, author Jonathan D. Weinberg answers these questions and more in his memoir and shares with you some of his experiences growing up as the son of a Rabbi.
About the Author
Jonathan D. Weinberg is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. He currently serves as the General Counsel for Evolent Health, Inc. He has served on numerous non-profit boards and is a past president of The Jewish Social Service Agency and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in Montgomery County, Maryland. Mr. Weinberg has also served as the Co-Chairman for the past eighteen years of the Race for Hope-Washington, D.C., one of the largest single-day fundraisers for brain cancer and brain tumor research.
Mr. Weinberg and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Potomac, Maryland and have three children, Zachary, Danielle, and Joseph.
In Q&A with a PK: Growing up as a Preacher's Kid is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3130-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/q-a-with-a-pk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-q-a-with-a-pk-growing-up-as-a-preachers-kid/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
