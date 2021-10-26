Youngsville, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Recovery Story
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Steps to Serenity: A Journey Through the AA Steps to Recovery, a new book by Ann Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ann Lewis's story of recovery from alcohol and drug addiction is nothing short of a miracle. Relying on her experience as a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Lewis used the Twelve Steps of AA as a guide to change her once miserable life to a life of serenity and peace. Discover what discipline and a faith in a higher power could do, just by being willing to follow these steps.
About the Author
Ann Lewis a retired nurse who served in the Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. She is the proud grandmother of six grandchildren who complete her, and she is now happily married to her soulmate. She believes sobriety is vital for her life. Lewis's hobbies are golfing, gardening, crocheting, and spending time with her family, including her sweet dogs, Molly and Cher.
My Steps to Serenity: A Journey Through the AA Steps to Recovery is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1475-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-steps-to-serenity/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-steps-to-serenity-a-journey-through-the-aa-steps-to-recovery/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
