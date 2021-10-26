Albert Lea, MN Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Though there's talk of a coming war between the North and South, young, beautiful Ingrid strikes out on her own to begin her teaching career. On the train, she meets a stranger who makes a suspicious and odd request of her, one that she agrees to.
Thus begins Ingrid's adventure out West. An adventure that spans years of intrigue, danger, loneliness, friendship, loss, and love; as she and the two most important men in her life struggle to support the Union, while she also searches for her real family and a place where she truly belongs.
Claudia Ryan-Smith grew up listening to stories of the Old West from her grandfather and her mother. Ryan-Smith's mother was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse teaching boys older than herself. Grandpa was a rancher in South Dakota who had everyday dealings with Native Americans. The living conditions of the 1800s and general moral code are interesting to Ryan-Smith. People are very much the same no matter the time period. All want love, comfort, peace, and enough to live on. And there has always been hate, greed, war, and immoral behavior.
Finding Home is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4070-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-home-by-claudia-ryan-smith/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-home-ryan-smith/
