Personal Injury Attorney Matthew D. Shaffer Admitted to California and Washington State Bars

Houston, TX - The nationwide recognized maritime law firm Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is proud to announce that partner Matthew D. Shaffer has recently been admitted to practice law in California and Washington states. Shaffer's new admission comes as the firm seeks to expand its national maritime injury practice. The firm represents clients across the country, from the Eastern Seaboard to the West Coast."I believe the Bar admissions will set us up to more efficiently handle our West Coast-venued cases," says Shaffer. "Some of the biggest maritime employers in the country are in California and Washington, and there's a great need for legal representation among maritime workers in these areas."Shaffer's legal experience encompasses all aspects of maritime law. He represents workers in maritime law claims involving the Jones Act, Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, Death on the High Seas Act, and others. Shaffer has handled more than 1,000 maritime personal injury cases nationwide in his 36-year career, collecting hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients.Shaffer is also admitted to practice in Texas and Colorado and is among the small percentage of Texas attorneys who are board certified in personal injury trial law. He has been named a Proctor in Admiralty by the Maritime Law Association of the United States (MLA), and he has repeatedly been named a Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly Magazine, an honor bestowed on only 5 percent of the state's attorneys."The team at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is impressed by Shaffer's steadfast dedication," says Jonathan Harris, Partner. "He passed the notoriously difficult California Bar Exam while handling a full load of cases, and his new licenses will help us better serve our West Coast clients."Other maritime lawyers at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP are licensed in Louisiana and Minnesota, in addition to all state and federal courts in Texas.###About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLPSchechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a leading Texas-based maritime law firm providing expert legal representation for seamen, longshoremen, and other maritime workers. The team of experienced attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has taken on industry giants like Maersk Line, BP, Phillips 66, and Crowley Maritime, collectively winning hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients.