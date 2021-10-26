Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Historical Sports Novel
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Bat Single, a new book by James Thibodeau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This daily journal tells the story of Dave Nichols, a veteran minor league catcher who finally earns a job in the major leagues when he makes the 1993 National League expansion team in Colorado at an age when most playing careers are ending. In a season full of losses, unexpected gains are made through his chronicling of its highs and lows, however. Nichols' discovery of his talent for writing and the healing effect his son's birth has on his troubled marriage make the season memorable for him, even if play on the field is often forgettable. The book's central message is one of gain arising from loss, which ought to be universally relevant. We all lose more often than we care to, but some of our greatest gains could not have come about without losses. The unique feature of Broken Bat Single is the combination of the historical events of the actual games of the 1993 National League season and the narrator's fictional team. Author James Thibodeau simply hopes readers take pleasure from his words, whether baseball fans or not.
Broken Bat Single is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4005-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-bat-single/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/broken-bat-single/
