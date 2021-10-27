Biloxi, MS Author Publishes Second Fantasy Novel
October 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReturn to Aadya: Book Two of The Sisters of Aadya, a new book by Leigh Titler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Return to Aadya continues the story first told in The Curse of Aadya, following the story of three sisters separated at birth. Acelyn and Temprance travel to Aadya with the other heroes to rescue their sister, Zanderley, from the clutches of Morgana. Along the way they find themselves in the nest of evil, having to fight their way to victory. Acelyn deals with her issues of trust. Anton works on winning Acelyn's heart.
About the Author
Leigh Titler began writing about Aadya as a college creative writing assignment. She learned that when she was writing, she could disappear into a world where she is not alone. She could be with her two best friends, who were the inspiration for the two main characters.
Titler loves to spend time with her family and friends. Her family calls her a book dragon because of her combined loves for books and of writing. When not in her writing cave, Titler enjoys going fishing with family, scrapbooking, painting and playing video games. Return to Aadya is the second book in her trilogy.
Return to Aadya: Book Two of The Sisters of Aadya is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1492-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/return-to-aadya-book-two-of-the-sisters-of-aadya-paperback/
