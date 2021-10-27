Fort Myers, FL Author Publishes a Collection of Writings
October 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTales of Vice & Virtue, a new book by Matthew Hilfiker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this book full of adventure, there are a variety of stories with different themes. This collection of stories and poems tell of real-life challenges. Like works of fiction have changed Matthew Hilfiker's life, he hopes his works of fiction changes yours.
About the Author
Matthew Hilfiker is a lifelong resident of Fort Myers, Florida. He intends to follow his passion of writing. Hilfiker's hobbies include sports, music, and spending time with family and friends.
Tales of Vice & Virtue is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1209-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tales-of-vice-virtue/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tales-of-vice-virtue/
