Fischer Identity Announces The Release Of STRUCTURED IDENTITY® 1.0 HE Edition
October 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFischer Identity, a leader in Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), is releasing a full featured, best practice, out of the box identity solution – STRUCTURED IDENTITY, at the EDUCAUSE 2021 Conference in Philadelphia - October 26-29 at Booth 627.
STRUCTURED IDENTITY was built on the back of Fischer Identity's more than 15 years of experience in IGA. Through the analysis of higher education client requirements and needs they have constructed the "Identity Core" for higher education. This Identity Core comprises your domain, email system(s), LMS and source of authority and is the foundation for STRUCTURED IDENTITY.
"We are very excited about this offering. A fully functional out-of-the-box IGA solution where our customers simply provide us their business requirements and can be up and running with a solution in such a short amount of time speaks volumes to the evolution of Fischer Identity as a company. The pandemic increased the burden placed upon an already understaffed IT and InfoSec teams to deliver the foundation of the digital transformation quickly and securely. Now they can get it out of the box. It's truly exciting times for Identity and for Fischer"
– Dan Dagnall, President & CEO
Clients can have a functioning automated life cycle management solution in a test environment on the first day of engagement then be ready for production in less than 30 days. 30-40% Time savings and substantial cost savings from enterprise IGA solutions, STRUCTURED IDENTITY is a full featured, best practice identity management solution that was built for small to medium sized institutions.
ABOUT FISCHER IDENTITY
Fischer Identity's mission is simple: "Your Success." Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer Identity engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. Fischer never stops innovating, evolving both their products and methodology. And they are never satisfied since they know they can continue to make IAM and IGA easier to acquire, deploy, and use. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
