Dover, FL Author Publishes Anti-Politics Novel
October 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boycott, a new book by Melissa Hall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Trace Ferris is an ordinary guy living an ordinary life. He has lived in the same small town all his life and works as a delivery truck driver. He visits his mother every weekend and spends his free time after work with his old high school buddies at the local dive bar. Trace is content with his life, for the most part. And things get even better when Felicity Holmes walks into his life-a self-assured, intelligent, funny, and drop-dead gorgeous woman, and the first woman he's dated in a long time. As Felicity and Trace enjoy the beginning of their relationship, the political election season looms, and it brings with it a torrent of harsh smear campaigns, fear tactics, and pandering politicians. Sick of all the constant political drama, the couple decides to take a stand for the sake of their own peace of mind. They are boycotting all things politics. When people in the community start seeing how much happier they are, they join in on the boycott. As the movement grows, Trace and Felicity catch the attention of frustrated politicians who fear the disastrous effects it could have on the election.
About the Author
Melissa Hall has a master's degree in professional writing, and she is currently pursuing a doctorate in strategic communication. She lives in Florida with her husband, children, and grandchildren, where she enjoys watching baseball, playing golf, and hiking nature trails.
The Boycott is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4258-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-boycott/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us