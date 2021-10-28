Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMad Beach, a new book by Pat Moorman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For Claire Chapman, life in Florida in the 1970s is anything but boring as she spends her days busy managing the employees of a Publix delicatessen, and finessing the art of dealing with some of the deli's quirkier customers. And though her work-life may be hectic at times-especially around the holidays-she's happy, spending her nights quiet at home with her cats, wondering what kinds of shenanigans her beloved husband, Matt, will get into after work.
But when her normal life takes a sudden turn following the disappearance of one of her employees, Claire is determined to find out what happened to her, not knowing the potential cost.
About the Author
Pat Moorman lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she does work for home aide companies. In addition to writing, she enjoys making crazy clay animals in her spare time and selling them to shoppers at art fairs.
Mad Beach is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7040-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mad-beach/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us