Skokie, IL Author Publishes Alternative Medicine Narrative
October 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Longevity Pill and Furnigore, a new book by Sid Weiskirch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Lord Moves in Mysterious Ways," Author Sid Weiskirch would often hear; though it didn't make much sense before he dove deeper. Weiskirch learned from ancient scholars: "DO TRUST WORDS BROUGHT FORTH FROM THE GRAVE. MY MOST SERIOUS OFFERING, DRINK." He interpreted this to mean that The Lord gave grapes and wine, as a gift to humans to live longer and healthier lives.
About the Author
Sid Weiskirch is ninety years old and does not have Alzheimer's disease. He has used biofeedback exercises for sixty years to stop migraine headaches. He is a retired marketing professional with a four-year degree in marketing from Roosevelt University in Chicago. In his spare time, he enjoys playing table tennis. He is also the author of Furnigore and the Alzheimer's Cure.
The Longevity Pill and Furnigore is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1505-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-longevity-pill-and-furnigore/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-longevity-pill-and-furnigore/
