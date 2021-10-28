Elk Grove, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNoah the Superhero: Fighting the Monster Cancer to Save His Pop, a new book by Kim Cunningham-Reyes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Noah the Superhero is about a very intelligent little boy who learns that his Pop has cancer. Together with his Grandma, he helps his Pop fight the monster cancer using important weapons, including the armor of God. Noah learns to be brave and that it's okay not to win every fight.
About the Author
Kim Cunningham-Reyes views Noah the Superhero as a beautiful tool to help children learn about death at an early age. It will help children learn to always have hope and faith, to never give up, and to be resilient. Her grandson Noah carried her on his back and never had a clue how much he helped her through this hard situation.
Noah the Superhero: Fighting the Monster Cancer to Save His Pop is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9146-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/noah-the-superhero/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/noah-the-superhero-fighting-the-monster-cancer-to-save-his-pop/
