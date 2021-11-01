Mancini's Sleepworld is all set to open their 35th store in San Ramon, Bay Area
November 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDelivering comfortable sleep through 34 locations around California, Mancini's Sleepworld is opening its 35th store in the Bay Area. This week, Mancini's Sleepworld will open their newest store at the Shops at Bishop Ranch at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Bollinger Canyon Rd in San Ramon. When asked the company officials about the reason behind choosing San Ramon as their new destination, they said that the city is growing rapidly, and the location of Bishop Ranch is central to the community.
The store is expected to celebrate its Grand Opening on 06th November 2021, and massive buzz around the Grand opening can be witnessed online and offline. Heavy footfall is expected at the store on Opening Day as there will be major events, including a sweepstake for a luxurious Stearns & Foster mattress set worth over $5000 and a giveaway of Aireloom pillows valued at $300.
The SleepMatch system is expected to be the highlight of the newest store. This system calculates thousands of data points about a sleeper and provides a color-coded result based on the consumer's sleep needs that correspond to the perfect mattress for them.
Other Mancini's Sleepworld stores have received a fantastic score on the social review sites depicting their happy customers and quality products. With a vision of providing comfortable sleep to all of California, Mancini's Sleepworld is growing.
Visit our new mattress store at San Ramon, Bay Area, CA
