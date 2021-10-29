The Hon. Tricia Bigelow (Ret.) joins Signature Resolution

We are proud to announce today that the Hon. Tricia Bigelow (Ret.) has joined the firm as a neutral mediator, arbitrator and appellate consultant. From her tenure as a deputy attorney general, Municipal Court Judge and Superior Court Judge to her appointment as a Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Bigelow has gained a reputation throughout California for her ability to authentically connect with people."My entire career has been about serving the legal community and finding fair outcomes," said Justice Bigelow. "At Signature Resolution, I will continue to refine this approach within the more flexible context of alternative dispute resolution."As a mediator, Justice Bigelow takes the time to get to know each party's story and provides fair, empathetic decisions that help parties avoid a jury trial. After 35 years as an attorney and judge, Justice Bigelow is more than a legal expert-she's a calming force who uses her people skills to resolve even the most hostile disputes.During her time on the bench, Justice Bigelow presided over complex cases involving high-profile companies and public figures. She has authored three books on California law and procedure and lectured extensively on judicial ethics and fairness, civil motions and trials, and other topics. Justice Bigelow chaired the Los Angeles Superior Court Civil Education Committee and served on the prestigious CACI jury instruction committee, which creates standardized jury instruction for the state's judges. From 2006 to 2008, she was the Dean of the Bernard E. Witkin California Judicial College, where she oversaw the education of all new judges in the state of California.Justice Bigelow serves on the Board of Advisors at Pepperdine University School of Law and has served on the Board of the Association of Business and Trial Lawyers, and the Commission on the Future of California's Court System. She received the Bernard S. Jefferson Judicial Education Award from the California Judges Association and the Ronald M. George Award of Excellence (formerly the "Jurist of the Year Award") from the California Judicial Council. She received the Alumnus of the Year Award from Pepperdine Law School in 2019.For decades, Justice Bigelow has shown that she has the wisdom and temperament to help resolve difficult disputes. She will be an integral part of our team, helping parties to resolve any type of case.