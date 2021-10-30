Kerrville, Texas Author Published Second Volume of Texas History
October 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTexas Tales & Tall Ships, Vol. II: Texas History from 1528-1945, The End of WW2, a new book by Malcom Lee Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Texas Tales & Tall Ships, Vol. II: Texas History from 1528-1945, The End of WW2 is a well-documented book on the history of the region of the United States now known as Texas, covering the time period from 1528 when Cabeza de Vaca arrived to the end of World War II in 1945.
This well-referenced and educational look into the past is an important work for understanding the history of Texas and how it has evolved into the Lone Star State.
Malcom Lee Johnson was born in Midland, Texas in 1940. He grew up in Corpus Christi and attended Corpus Christi College Academy and Del Mar College. Later, he was employed as a draftsman by Humble Oil Co. and Tenneco Oil Co. making lease maps, sub-surface maps, cross-sections, and isopach maps. In 1961 he joined the Texas Archeological Society for twenty-five years and the Confederate High Command (Civil War Centennial). He also served in the US Army, mechanized infantry, and became a charter member of the South Texas Archeological Association, serving as Vice President and President. Additionally, he became a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, the Black Powder Brigade, The Sons of Confederate Veterans, The Sons of the American Revolution, the Gillespie County Historical Society (President and Life Member), the Kerr County Archeological Society (Vice President and President), the Fredericksburg Rockhounds (President) and the founder and first president of the Coastal Bend Archeological Society. In 1995, Texas Governor George W. Bush presented Malcom with a certificate naming him as an Admiral of the Texas Navy, and he is presently a Life Member and Admiral in the Texas Navy Association.
Johnson is married and they have two children, Christopher Mark and Katherine Ann. He and his wife Ann enjoy historical reenactments and period-correct camping and rendezvous.
Texas Tales & Tall Ships, Vol. II: Texas History from 1528-1945, The End of WW2 is a 452-page hardcover with a retail price of $75.00 (eBook $70.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3485-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/texas-tales-and-tall-ships/
